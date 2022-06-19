QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 94

Wednesday: hot & humid, p.m. storms, high 94

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Father’s Day!

It’s a cool start to the day ahead of a sunny end to the week and much warmer temperatures for the workweek.

Thanks to clear sky and a northerly breeze, lows are falling to the 40s and 50s, which is in range of record lows. The low to beat in Columbus is 47 degrees set in 1959.

After a cool start to the day, sunshine and a northerly breeze will combine for another comfortable afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s, which is just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and around 5 degrees colder than normal.

Overnight high pressure stays in charge and we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with a light breeze. Lows fall down into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, high pressure will slide to the south of us. This will shift wind out of the south and allow for a few clouds to move in. Temperatures will jump to a few degrees above normal and max out in the mid 80s.

Heat returns in full force for the rest of the week with highs in the 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will both reach highs in the mid 90s with increasing humidity ahead of afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Warm, sunny conditions will stick around for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz