Cool start to the weekend ahead of much warmer weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Foggy and cloudy start, few late day showers, high 39

Tonight: Few showers early, then cloudy, low 32

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 51

Monday: Warmer and breezy, high 56

Tuesday: Rain likely, mild, high 54

Wednesday: Showers, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re going to see one more day stuck in this pattern of cool and cloudy conditions before we see a big jump in temperature.

Like yesterday, we’re waking up near freezing with lots of clouds. One change is patchy fog due to the combination of wet ground and little to no wind.

The cloudy day means that it’ll be a slow climb to the upper 30s. By the afternoon, we’ll also see our next round of showers move in. While showers could start out as a rain/snow mix, they’ll change over to light rain through the day.

The chance for a few flurries could continue through the evening, but we will see little to no snow actually stick and build up. Lows by Sunday morning will fall near freezing.

Sunday, we’ll see a breezy wind, clearing clouds, and much warmer temperatures. As clouds break up, we’ll see temperatures jump to the lower 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal. Wind gusts through the day are not expected to be dangerous, but will pick up to 35 mph.

The warmest day of the week will be on Monday. Highs will be about 20 degrees above normal and top off in the mid 50s.

Clouds will start to build back in on Monday and will be followed by the next round of rain Monday night. Showers will stick around through Thursday. With temperatures staying above freezing, we’ll be watching for rain, and not snow.

Along with showers, we’ll see falling temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 50s again on Tuesday, then mid 40s Wednesday and around 40 Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz