QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers, low 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 71

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 80

Thursday: Few clouds, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cool and cloudy day today with some sunshine that returned late in the day and tipped us into the lower 70s. We will watch clouds increase this evening into the overnight ahead of the upper low associated with the cold front that has pushed through our area. This will give us a few isolated light showers overnight as lows drop to the middle 50s to upper 50s in the city.

Clouds will be the rule, especially early on Tuesday as the upper low slowly tracks across the state. As we get on the backside of that low, we will see some clearing late on Tuesday, but highs will struggle again into the lower 70s. Expect clearing skies during the day on Wednesday with highs climbing to near 80, or about normal.

We will see a few clouds on Thursday as a weak front approaches our area, and then lifts north, temps will push into the lower 80s on Thursday. We will see readings back into the middle 80s again on Friday with tons of sunshine. This means that we will set up for a 5th straight week of beautiful weather for Football Friday Nite. The weekend is also expected to be awesome as well.

We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase a bit on Monday but highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the middle 60s. With high pressure in command by early next week, it should continue to provide us with warmer than normal and drier than normal weather into the middle of next week.

-Dave