Cool start to the holiday weekend for Columbus area, things heat up quick

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, seasonally cool, low 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Few clouds, stray pm pop-up, high 88

Monday: Isolated PM pop-ups, high 92

Tuesday: Few clouds, scattered pm pop-ups, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a nice fall-like day today, with a few isolated showers mainly in the northeast part of the state. We will continue to see the clouds thinning out overnight tonight with temps falling to the middle 60s by midnight. We will see readings falling to the middle to upper 50s in spots overnight with a north breeze.

Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning and turning partly cloudy by the afternoon on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be warmer with a southerly flow and temps back in the upper 80s with a few pop-up storms late. Monday will be hot and humid with a few late day storms popping up and highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday rain chances increase a bit in the afternoon, but highs still remain in the lower 90s. Scattered storms will be on the increase for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Our next cold front will approach Wednesday into next Thursday with scattered showers and storms expected on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. The front should start to push east by Friday with highs remaining in the middle 80s.

-Dave