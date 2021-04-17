Cool spring weekend, with a few showers

A large southward in the upper-level flow and low pressure swirling in the Northeast is making it feel more like fall than spring.

Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 60s this weekend, slightly below normal. A weak disturbance will kick off a few showers, with the bulk of the light rain affecting southern Ohio Saturday afternoon. Another disturbance could bring a few showers Sunday afternoon to eastern Ohio. Some late night clearing will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s in cooler locations Sunday morning.

A little warming will occur Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies, as highs reach the seasonable mid-60s. A strong cold front will cross the state Tuesday night, with rain changing to snow before ending around daybreak. Temperatures will plummet into the low to mid-30s Wednesday morning and stay in the 40s in the afternoon, with a scattered snow flurry.

The weather looks to stay unseasonably cool the remainder of the month.

