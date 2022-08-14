QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers late, low 62

Today: Showers & rumbles, cooler, high 76

Tonight: Rain showers, low 63

Monday: Showers linger, clearing late, high 79

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Mild sunshine, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a cool and soggy end to the weekend ahead of more sunshine for most of the workweek.

Early this morning, rain showers are starting to fill in for most of Central Ohio as the next system builds in from the west. While it won’t be an all day downpour, the chance for rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will last all day long. Because of the clouds and showers, it will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

As this system slides to the south, we’ll continue to see the chance for showers overnight and into Monday. Temperatures by Monday morning will fall to the 60s, then only rebound to the upper 70s as showers start to clear by Monday afternoon and evening.

High pressure will make a return by the middle of the workweek. This will add back sunshine to the forecast, and eventually a warming trend as well. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal for most of the week, and only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Then, mid 80s return by Friday and Saturday ahead of the next chance for showers by the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz