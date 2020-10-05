Cool nights, mild days, and potential impact by T.S. Delta by the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, patchy fog late, low 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times, high 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy at times, warm, high 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 67

Friday: Sunny skies, quite nice, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cool and kind of cloudy & foggy day. The fog has been very slow to lift across our area. This has kept temps down in the 50s through the day today. We will see clearing skies overnight tonight with some patchy fog possible late.

Lows will drop back into the lower 40s in the city, and upper 30s outside the city. This will give us a chilly start to Tuesday but the winds will increase a bit, and this will clear the fog, and with plenty of sunshine highs will climb to the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will be out ahead of a cold front, we will see the southwest winds picking up, and becoming gusty at times. Temps will quickly increase with highs in the middle to upper 70s on Wednesday before the dry cold front arrives late in the day.

Wednesday night, we will see our temps fall into the upper 40s. We will see more sunshine and beautiful weather on Thursday, highs will top in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be chilly again with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Friday expect lots of sunshine again, highs back near 70, and temps will fall into the 60s to upper 50s during the Football Friday Nite, week 1 of the playoffs. The weekend has to be watched closely, as all eyes will be on the remnants of what is now, a very strong Tropical Storm Delta.

This Tropical Storm is forecast to become a hurricane tonight, and a major hurricane before hitting the Yucatan in Mexico. It will remain a major hurricane when entering the Gulf middle to late week, and making landfall in the northern Gulf coast as a strong hurricane.

After that another weak front sliding east, and the remnants of this system will get mixed together to impact the eventual track of the tropical moisture. At a minimum, I think we will see an increase of clouds Saturday night and Sunday with the moisture remaining south.

If the storm happens to take a bigger swing to the west this week, it could come in a little further north and a bit later in the forecast period as well. This would bring us rain late Sunday and into early Monday.

We will watch this system very closely this week. Overall, the forecast will remain warmer than normal, and drier than normal.

-Dave