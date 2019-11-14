Cool nights ahead, slow warming pattern too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, low 22

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy to clearing skies, high 41

Sunday: Few clouds, high 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a nicer looking day today, with highs closer to 40. We finally climbed out of the deep freeze and got above the 32 mark for the first time in 2.5 days. Tonight we will see temps quickly fall back into the lower 20s as we will have scattered clouds.

Friday will see sunshine mixed with clouds and temps climbing back to near 40. We will see similar numbers on Saturday with morning lows in the lower 20s and afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 40s. We will see numbers pushing back up into the upper 40s on Monday with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy again with highs closer to 50. We will see numbers remaining near 50 for Wednesday, before climbing into the lower 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave