Cool nights ahead, beautiful afternoons for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, cool, low 53

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Thursday: Cool start, sunny, mild, high 82

Friday: Sunshine early, few storms late, high 86

Saturday: Few showers early, then partly cloudy with rain south, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with much cooler air. Most of the showers (which have been few) have been in our far east/southeast counties this afternoon with a weak frontal passage. This will set the stage for a nice, and comfortable evening. Temps will fall into the middle 60s by midnight.

Temps on Wednesday will drop into the lower 50s in the city, and the upper 40s northeast and east of Columbus. We will see a beautiful day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 70s.

We will start cool again on Thursday in the lower 50s with numbers rebounding nearly 30 degrees back to the lower 80s in the afternoon. Friday starts warmer and closer to normal in the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies early. But we will see clouds increasing, with scattered storms late.

Highs will top in the mid to upper 80s on Friday with pop-up showers and storms. We will see increased rain chances Friday night into Saturday with a cold frontal passage. This will keep showers in the forecast early on Saturday, and then drop the front and rain chances down by the Ohio River on Saturday afternoon, highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday with the front to our south, temps will top in the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. We will see the front lifting north on Monday with scattered storms possible south of the front in our area, with highs in the middle 80s. A cold front will slide through overnight into Tuesday with showers early on Tuesday and highs near 80.

-Dave