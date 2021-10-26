QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds later, low 40

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 58

Thursday: Rain later, mild, high 65

Friday: Rain likely, high 59

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It was a cooler than normal day as expected. As a big system is off to our west, we are seeing clouds is in the northeast part of the state, and that cloud deck will slowly slide back west-southwest overnight. This means that temps will be the coldest to the west overnight, and the warmest (least cold) to the east where clouds are already. Expect mid 30s in our western counties, to near 40 in Columbus, and mid 40s to the east to start Wednesday.

Frost advisories are in effect overnight for our far western counties as well. The records this time of the year are generally in the lower 20s, in fact most of our area already on average has its first freeze by the 27th of October, so these temps Wednesday morning are not uncommon at all. Expect clouds to increase on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday clouds will stay thick with a warmer start closer to upper 40s to near 50, and highs will push into the middle 60s with rain moving in from the southwest Thursday late afternoon to the evening hours. This may have a big impact on our Trick or Treat hours for much of our area. Rain will ramp up overnight Thursday and into Friday. Friday will be wet with temps in a narrow window in the 50s.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We will see clouds thin on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, with a drier cold front pushing through Sunday overnight into Monday. This will bring some cooler air for Monday in the middle 50s.

I expect that we will see another spoke of cool energy moving into our area Tuesday with a good deal of clouds and a chance of showers and highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave