QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cool, clear, low 49

Friday: Clear sky, high 75

Saturday: Clouds building, high 79

Sunday: Spotty showers, high 76

Monday: Sunshine returns, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Another “fall-like” day for Central Ohio! Temperatures have been on the cooler side today, only making it to the lower 70s after a chilly morning. Skies have dried out with a couple of clouds. As we go through the rest of the week, we’ll start to feel a bit more seasonable.

Even more sunshine moves in on Friday. However, the day will start off even cooler than Thursday. Morning lows will dip all the way down to the mid to upper 40s. Despite that, Friday will get a good bit warmer throughout the day. Our daytime high on Friday will push to the mid 70s.

The warming trend continues into Saturday as we touch right below 80 degrees. The day starts off sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. All in all, it will still be great weather for Ohio State’s second home football game.

Scattered showers return for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will slightly cool through Sunday into Monday. Monday will be back in the mid 70s, but skies will be dry and sunny. We keep the sunny trend going through the rest of the week with temperatures starting to build back up.

-Joe