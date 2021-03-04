Cool mornings, bright & warming afternoons ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, north breeze, low 22

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 42

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 44

Sunday: Very sunny, high 46

Monday: Mostly Sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a fairly cloudy day across half our area today. South and southwest of Columbus it has been bright and warmer than to the north. We will see clearing skies tonight, and a bit of a north breeze. Expect temps to plunge into the lower 20s tonight.

Skies will return to mostly sunny as we head into the day on Friday, but a cool airmass will be in place. Expect temps to only climb to the lower 40s, or about 4 degrees or so below normal. Friday night will be chilly again with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Cool mornings for the weekend, dry air, lots of sunshine will mean temps that will push to the mid 40s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the middle 50s. A few more clouds will be expected on Tuesday but highs should push to near 60.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the next 7, as highs will push into the middle 60s. Clouds will increase ahead of the next cold front later Wednesday, with rain showers returning on Thursday.

Thursday expect mainly cloudy skies, with rain showers on/off with temps running in the lower 60s.

-Dave