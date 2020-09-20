Cool mornings and lots of sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and cool, high 69

Tonight: Clear & crisp, low 44

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer, high 78

Thursday: Partly cloudy high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another clear and cool start to the day.

Without cloud cover overnight and first thing this morning to act like a blanket and keep in yesterday’s daytime heating, it’s another chilly start to the day. Early morning lows in the city will stay in the 40s, but outside of town we will see a few mid 30s. This isn’t cold enough to worry about frost, but will probably be chilly enough that you’ll want a jacket first thing.

Thanks to high pressure keeping the clouds away through the day, we’ll see lots of sunshine and a fast warm up. Highs today will jump to just shy of 70 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year and just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast the next couple of day. That means more clear sky and a gradual warming trend.

Lows the next couple of day will go from the mid 40s tomorrow morning to 50s by the end of the week.

Normal high temerpatures for this time of year are in the mid 70s. Even though we’ll be just below that mark on Monday, Mid 70s make a return on Tuesday followed by highs around 80 on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a southly shift in wind.

It’s going to be a dry week, and it looks like the next chance for showers won’t move in until Saturday night and next Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz