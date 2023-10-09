QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM drizzle, mostly cloudy, high 59

Tonight: Patchy frost, partly cloudy, low 39

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 62

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 65

Thursday: Few showers, high 72

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off with a few sprinkles working south of the 70 corridor as a weak disturbance rolls through. That sprinkle activity should clear up by about mid-morning, then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with a few peaks of sunshine, into the afternoon. It will still be cool, topping out in the upper 50s, with a slight breeze.

We’ll see more sunshine into Tuesday, with highs warming into the lower 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times, especially into the afternoon.

By Wednesday, we warm into the middle 60s. We’ll be looking at increasing cloud coverage throughout the afternoon, out ahead of a few showers rolling in late and overnight into Thursday.

Expect just a few showers to start the day Thursday, with drier conditions into the afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s.

We stick in the low to middle 70s into Friday, and I do think we’ll remain dry most of the day. Showers then move back in, as a low pressure system moves into the region, late Friday and overnight into Saturday.

-McKenna