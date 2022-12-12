QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 29

Tuesday: More sunshine, clouds later, high 45

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, high 46

Thursday: Breezy, rain, falling temps, high 48

Friday: Showers, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

More cool, gray weather is on the way ahead of the next chance for showers.

Thanks to the clouds and light northerly breeze, temperatures have stayed nearly steady around 40 degrees. Through the afternoon, temperatures will max out in the lower 40s, but thanks to a northerly breeze feel about 5 degrees colder.

We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky tonight as lows fall to the upper 20s, which is colder than we have been the last few days, but right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, it will be a colder and cloudy start to the day. But, we’ll see a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon as temperatures climb to a high in the mid 40s.

Clouds will build back in Tuesday night as a strong system builds in to the west. This system will start to push showers into the area Wednesday morning. With lows in the 30s, there we’ll see a mix of rain and some snow showers early on, but showers will transition to just a chilly rain through the morning. Rain will pick up through the day on Wednesday alongside a southerly breeze as highs climb to the mid 40s.

More wet and breezy conditions are on the way Thursday ahead of a much colder weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz