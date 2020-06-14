Cool end to the weekend ahead of warmer weather and sunshine

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds, showers south. High 73

Tonight: Chance for showers. Low 57

Monday: Partly sunny, some showers. High 77

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today, we’re keeping an eye on a system to the west which could kick up showers ahead of some sunshine taking over for the workweek.

Thanks to a mostly clear sky overnight and a northerly breeze, temperatures have fallen to the 50s to start the day. This is about 10 degrees below normal, so it might feel a little chilly.

As an area of low pressure moves out of Indiana toward Cincinnati and the Tri-State area, it’ll kick up more clouds and start to increase the chance for showers by this evening.

Ahead of this, we’ll see increasing clouds. Temperatures will be just a touch warmer than yesterday and climb to the low to mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

This evening and overnight, rain showers will kick up from the south. The farther south of I-70 you go, the better your chance will be to see showers. Lows tonight will fall to the mid to upper 50s, which is warmer than today but still about 10 degrees below normal.

By Monday night, the low kicking up showers will slide south and east, allowing for drier air to move in.

We’ll see more sunshine as high pressure moves toward the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Temepratures both days will be closer to normal and rise to the low to mid 80s.

It’ll be a steamy end to the workweek with highs back in the upper 80s followed by the next chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz