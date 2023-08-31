QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 77

Tonight: Few clouds, low 54

Friday: Sunny, seasonable, high 82

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 87

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 91

Labor Day: Heating up, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday morning!

Skies are starting off cloudy today, but we get a lot of sunshine as Thursday goes on! Temperatures are still stuck in the 70s, but we’re starting a warming trend that is going to bring on the heat heading into the first week of September!

High pressure will starting taking a stronger hold of our skies in the days to come. For the rest of Thursday through Friday, we see fewer clouds and more sunshine. Temperatures will start to warm back up to average numbers in the lower 80s by Friday afternoon.

The holiday weekend looks great in Central Ohio! High pressure both at the surface and higher in the atmosphere will push any moisture well out of our area. Plenty of sunshine will stick around for Saturday and Sunday. However, it will let temperatures start to rise quickly. We’re in the upper 80s for Saturday and the lower 90s for Sunday.

An upper level ridge slides over the Ohio River Valley for the start of next week. That will not only maintain the heat, but manage to push it up a little higher. We’re reaching the lower 90s for Labor Day and next Tuesday. We’re looking at some trace amounts of cooling by the middle of next week with a few clouds moving in.

-Joe