QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 61

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 48

Thursday: Dry start, rain later, high 69

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 68

Saturday: Scat’d showers, high 66

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

It’s going to be a cool, dry day ahead of more showers by the end of the week.

Today, we’re feeling the aftermath of yesterday’s cold front. Thanks to plenty of clouds and a northerly breeze, highs will slowly climb into the lower 60s, which is a bout 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry and under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be seasonally cool and fall to the upper 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll stay dry, but mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will be more seasonal and climb to the upper 60s.

Thursday evening and into the overnight, we’ll be watching a warm front lifting from the southwest. This front will bring in warm, moist air and lead to the next chance for showers. Showers will become more widespread Thursday night into Friday. As this system moves through, we’ll also see the chance for thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night.

Showers will continue Saturday and limit temperatures to the mid 60s, and then continue into Saturday night. But, the weekend won’t be a washout.

On Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day, high pressure will start to build in from the southwest. This will add back sunshine to the forecast and aid in boosting temperatures back into the 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz