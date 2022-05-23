QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 50

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, warmer, high 74

Wednesday: PM rain & storms, high 80

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 75

Friday: AM rain, clearing later, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a dry but cloudy day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 60s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We remain cloudy as we head into Tuesday, but we kick off a bit of a warming trend. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be up near normal, in the middle 70s.

As we head into the middle of the workweek, a more active weather pattern settles in. Daytime highs Wednesday will be up near 80. The day starts off dry, but by the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms roll in. Those showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day on Thursday, with daytime highs back into the middle 70s.

Showers taper off earlier in the day on Friday, then we’ve got drier conditions settling in for the weekend. We’ll be in the low 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and into the 80s as we end the weekend on Sunday.

-McKenna