Cool down slowly brings back rain chances later this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy night, low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated late day pop-up, high 84

Thursday: Chance of storms, high 83

Friday: Rain and storms with cold front, high 80

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

After the warmest day of the year so far today, we are going to see a warm and muggy evening. The isolated storms that popped up near the northwest part of our area will continue to slowly move away to the northwest, yes a bit different.

Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 70s by midnight tonight with high humidity and a mix of clouds. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s with a mix of clouds. Expect more clouds on Wednesday and high humidity again. Cannot rule out a few isolated pop-up showers again on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

We will see better chances of showers and storms on Thursday as a slow moving system moves toward our area. Temps will fall back into the lower 80s on Thursday. We will see our wettest day on Friday as a cold front will sweep through our area bringing showers and storms to our area with highs near 80.

Rain chances will end early on Friday evening and skies will start to break overnight with lows dropping to the upper 50s Friday night. Saturday should continue to see clearing skies with highs only in the lower 70s.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the lower 50s. We will see a nice day on Sunday again with cool temps and highs only in the lower 70s. Numbers will remain quite comfortable on Monday with highs in the lower 70s as high pressure is overhead.

We will drop into the upper 40s on Tuesday with a few more clouds returning Tuesday with highs back in the lower to middle 70s.

-Dave