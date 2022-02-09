QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles/flurries, low 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d flurries early, high 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 45

Saturday: Sct’d flurries, colder, high 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 27

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Eveing,

After mild day today with highs in the mid to upper 40s, we are watching clouds moving back in. We will see mostly cloudy skies, and a few sprinkles changing to flurries overnight as temps fall. Overnight lows will stay nearly 6-10 degrees above normal in the lower 30s.

We will see scattered flurries for at least the first half of the day on Thursday with highs back in the middle 30s. Temps will start near normal in the middle 20s on Friday, and will climb to the middle 40s with rain moving back into the area mainly after lunch on Friday. The cold front will push east Friday night and behind it a colder northwest flow will form for Saturday.

Saturday I expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered flurries flying, with no accumulating snow expected. Highs on Saturday will top near 30. We will see a colder, but brighter day on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Things will start to slowly turn around next week as a longer warm-up is expected.

Highs on Monday will still be nearly 10 off the normal near 30 with a lot of clouds. Tuesday we will be back up near 40, or normal, with more sunshine. The winds will pick up for Wednesday with highs into the lower 50s for highs, with upper 50s possible in the south with breezy conditions.

-Dave