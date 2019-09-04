Cool & crisp night leading to nice forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, low 56

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 77

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very nice day today with morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs right about normal for early September in the lower 80s. Tonight, numbers will fall off quickly as readings will fall into the lower to middle 60s by midnight.

We will wake up with temps generally in the lower to middle 50s to start the day on Thursday under mainly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday should have an even cooler start to the day with temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the day and climbing into the upper 70s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We will see a few more clouds late in the day on Friday, but we should still have very nice weather for the Football Friday Nite games.

Saturday for the Buckeyes game we will have sunshine mixed with clouds early with temps in the upper 50s early, and then climbing into the upper 70s during the afternoon. We will see more clouds on Sunday with highs back up into the middle to upper 70s.

Monday will be a fair day with mostly clouds skies and highs in the upper 70s. A warm front will lift north on Tuesday and this will give us partly cloudy skies and highs back up into the lower to middle 80s. Warmer air will continue to surge north for Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s before a cold front arrives on Wednesday night.

-Dave