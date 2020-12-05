Cool, cloudy weekend ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 26

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder. High 39

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. 25/38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 27/37

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 28/41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Cool and cloudy conditions are on the way this weekend.

As a cold front continues to slide to the southeast, we’ll be left behind with a chilly breeze and more clouds. Because of this combination, temperatures will stay pretty steady and only rebound to around 40 degrees.

As high pressure moves in to the south tonight and tomorrow, our northwest wind will become calm and clouds will slowly start to clear. Early morning lows on Sunday will be in the mid 20s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

On Sunday, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Even with more sunshine and a clam wind, temperatures will stay on the cool side and only reach a high in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy conditions return for the workweek. Because of the clouds, temperatures will be on the chilly side Monday, starting off in the mid 20s and only reaching a high in the mid 30s.

Clouds will thin out some on Tuesday. But, a little bit of sunshine will be deceptive as temperatures only climb from the mid 20s toward a high in the upper 30s.

We’ll see a slow warming trend through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be near normal and climb to the lwo to mid 40s. then reach the mid to upper 40s on Thursday thanks to a mostly Sunny sky.

Clouds return to the forecast on Friday ahead of the next cold front which could bring showers back to the area by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz