QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower, high 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 45

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 65

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Saturday: More clouds, high 70

Sunday: Chance showers, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More cool, cloudy weather is in store today ahead of sunshine warming up highs by the end of the week.

Thanks to clouds and a northerly breeze today, temperatures will slowly climb to the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, high pressure will start to move in and help clear clouds. A partly cloudy sky plus a light northerly breeze will help to quickly drop temperatures to a low in the mid 40s.

After a crisp start to the day both Thursday and Friday, sunshine will return in the afternoon and aid in a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday and then around 70 degrees on Friday.

By the end of the weekend, clouds will return ahead of the chance for showers. These showers will be linked to the remains of what is now hurricane Ian.

Have a great day!

-Liz