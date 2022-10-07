QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, stray shower, high 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Sunday: Sunny, high 64

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, milder, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the morning off fairly mild, out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary, however, will start to impact our temperatures this afternoon, only allowing us to work our way into the mid to upper 50s, which is a 15-20 degree drop from where we were yesterday. We will be pretty breezy, and even gusty at times this morning as that cold front tracks through the state. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover, gradually decreasing later this evening.

We’ll really feel the effects of that cold front both Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures will start off in the middle 30s in Columbus both weekend mornings, but there will be several spots that will see temperatures at or near freezing. A Frost Advisory is in effect for nearly all of our counties, and a Freeze Watch is in effect for several others for Sunday morning.

For daytime highs this weekend, we’ll be in the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, temperatures will just remain on the cool side of normal.

We start to warm up a bit the first of the next workweek, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s for Monday. Then by Tuesday we’ve got sunshine and highs near 70.

Our next round of rain looks to be late-day Wednesday into Thursday.

-McKenna