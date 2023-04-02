QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 40

Monday: Light sct’d rain, high 67

Tuesday: Few showers, PM storm chance, high 72

Wednesday: Rain & storms, breezy, high 75

Thursday: Clearing, cooler, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We have got a much calmer day on tap, with light wind speeds as we head throughout the day. We do have some cloud cover to kick off the morning, but those clouds will gradually clear up into the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler today, topping out in the lower 50s, keeping us several degrees shy of normal for this time of year.

Going into Monday, expect a few light, spotty showers starting in the mid morning hours and continuing into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Keep the umbrella handy going through the middle of the workweek, because we will be looking at a few more spotty showers going into Tuesday. We’ll also be looking at the chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the day Tuesday and into the early overnight. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday, a cold front moves into the state. That will bring with it some heavier rain showers, and also the chance for a few thunderstorms going into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle 70s with a strong breeze.

By Thursday, showers work to clear up during the morning hours, then we’ll be looking at partly sunny skies, with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

-McKenna