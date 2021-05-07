Cool and wet weather pattern for Mother’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, showers, thunderstorms possible. High 59

Tonight: Showers, storms possible ending by midnight. Low 38

Saturday: Sunshine, cool. High 61

Sunday: Rainy, breezy. High 57 (43)

Monday: Early showers, partly cloudy, breezy. High 60 (44)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Leftover showers will move off to the east this morning. Skies will turn partly sunny before a second system begins to move into Central Ohio from the northwest late. That will bring thicker clouds back plus spotty showers into Central Ohio during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms, possibly with a few isolated storms, will be possible. It will be windy at times with highs near 60.

Showers and storms will taper off before midnight. Tonight’s low will dip into the unseasonably cool upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be dry with sunshine and highs near 60. The next frontal system approaches with rain tomorrow night just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday. It will be a cool, breezy and rainy day with some heavy downpours and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sorry, moms.

Showers move out before sunrise Monday. It will be breezy and partly cloudy with still below normal temperatures. The high will be near 60 again. Expect more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob