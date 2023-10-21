QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain showers, high 58

Tonight: Clouds clearing, low 42

Sunday: Clearing and crisp, high 54 (33)

Monday: Chilly morning/ partly sunny, high 62 (45)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy/ warmer, high 74 (54)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 72 (54)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The rain chances are not over quiet yet across central Ohio. A few more scattered showers will roll across the area on and off today. Temperatures are slowly going to increase upper 50s for the daytime high. Later in the evening through the overnight hours the rain chances will go down and the skies will start to clear. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Sunday brings more sunshine across central Ohio, but cooler air will stick around keeping the temperatures below average for this time of year. High will only be in the mid 50s. With clear skies over night lows will fall into the low 30s. Many portions of central Ohio may see their first freeze of the year. This would be on schedule for the normal first freeze. The cold temps will not last long at all.

Monday starts a big warm up across the area. Partly sunny skies high pressure building over the state. Highs will make their way into the 60s. From there temps will continue to warm up during the week and make their way into the 70s. We are already tracking our next chances of rain towards the end of the week.

-Bryan