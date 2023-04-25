QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few PM showers, high 57

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 37

Wednesday: Cool sunshine, high 59

Thursday: Increasing clouds, rain late, high 63

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 62

Saturday: Chance showers, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning off on another cold note, with a Freeze Warning and below freezing temperatures for much of the area. By this afternoon, however, we will be a few degrees milder than we were yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s in Columbus. Highs for our northern counties will be in the lower 50s, with highs closer to 60 near the Ohio River.

For Wednesday, we still start the day on a cool note, but for Columbus, I do think we will hang several degrees above freezing. Daytime highs Wednesday will then rebound to the upper 50s to near 60 with more sunshine on tap.

By Thursday, we’re looking at highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Cloud cover gradually increases throughout the day, then eventually, our next low pressure system starts to bring some rain late Thursday and into Friday.

We will be looking at rain chances on and off from Friday through the start of the next workweek. Expect scattered showers for Friday with highs in the lower 60s. For Saturday, the chance for a few showers, but the drier weekend day, with highs in the mid 60s. Heavier weekend rain arrives into Sunday, with highs dropping back to the upper 50s.

-McKenna