QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & rumbles, high 65

Tonight: Iso. showers, cloudy, low 50

Saturday: Clouds, rain late, high 67

Sunday: Rain showers, high 61

Monday: Sct’d rain, breezy, high 53

Tuesday: Windy, showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the day off with a soaking rain across the region. It gradually gets lighter as we approach daybreak, but after the soaking rain, we’ve still got scattered rain that will continue throughout Friday. A few rumbles of thunder and a storm or two are possible this afternoon as well. Temperatures will be fairly mild still, with highs in the middle 60s for Columbus.

The Storm Prediction Center does have part of our area, mainly to the southeast, under a 1-out-of-5 “marginal” risk for a severe storm, with the primary threat being hail and some gustier winds at times.

For Saturday, a few very early morning light showers, but then for the rest of the morning and most of the daytime hours Saturday, we’re looking fairly dry, just cloudy. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. More rain then arrives Saturday night and into Sunday.

Expect another round of a soaking rain Sunday morning, with scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures drop back to the lower 60s Sunday.

A few on-and-off, lighter shower chances continue the first couple of days of the next workweek. Temperatures for the first two days of May only reach the lower to middle 50s.

-McKenna