Cool and soggy start to the weekend ahead of sunshine

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Chance for showers showers, then afternoon clearing. High 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 51

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High 74

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the weekend with cooler temperatures and the chance of showers ahead of several days of sunshine!

As a front sags south through the area, we’ll see a dry and mild start followed by rain showers through the morning and early afternoon. This paired with a northerly shift in wind will keep temperatures cool. Today we’ll only warm to around 70 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be cool and fall down to around 50 degrees, which keeps our temperature trend of 10 degrees below normal going.

It’s going to be a lovely end to the weekend. After a cool start to the morning, high pressure building in to the north will keep around the light northeast wind and bring back sunshine. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than normal and top off in the mid 70s.

We’ll see sunshine through the workweek. This will bring with it some warming temperatures each day. We’ll be around 80 degrees for a high on Monday and Tuesday, jump to the mid 80s on Wednesday, then wrap up the workweek approaching 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz