Cool and gray start to the first official week of winter

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon showers, chilly and breezy. High 41

Tonight: Evening showers, breezy and cold. Low 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 40

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 50 (29)

Thursday: Rain changing to snow in the evening. High 43 (34)

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, very cold. High 25 (18)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice at 5:02 this morning, and we’ve been feeling like a typical winter day so far. These cool, gray and soggy conditions area ahead of a big boost in temperature for the middle of the week and chance for showers as we head toward Christmas.

As a clipper system and tailing cold front keep moving East, we’ll see more light showers through the evening. Rain will stay light, so only about 1/10” is expected to accumulate.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the cool side and fall down to the 30s.

Tuesday will be a typical December day with clouds and temperatures struggling to climb back up toward 40 degrees.

By Wednesday, and area of high pressure will build in the south. This will give us a few breaks in the clouds and kick up a southerly breeze. The combination of the two will help make Wednesday the warmest day of the week as we top off around 50°.

As we head toward the end of the week, a strong cold front will move toward the area. This will bring back the chance for showers starting Wednesday night.

Showers will start as rain and then transition over to snow. Snow showers look like they will be light Thursday night, but could give us some light accumulation bu Christmas morning.

Much colder temperatures are in store as we head toward the weekend. Highs on Christmas Day will only climb to the mid 20s with some flurries in the area.

Have a great day!

-Liz