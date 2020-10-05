Cool and foggy start to the week followed by sunshine and a warming trend

Dense Fog Advisory until 12 p.m.

Dense fog in the area is knocking down visibility to 1 mile or less. Because of this dense fog advisories have been extended for most of the area until noon. When traveling through areas of dense fog, remember to use low beam lights (not brights), plan for extra travel time and extra stopping distance.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Foggy start, then clearing. High 61

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly again. Low 43

Tuesday: Brilliant sun, warmer. High 69

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and warm. 53/76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. 45/67

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. 43/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a very foggy start to the morning, fog will keep clearing and so will our clouds. It’s going to be a cool start to the workweek, but a warming trend is on the way.

Dense fog advisories have been extended until noon for most of the area. This is because visibility is down to 1 mile of less in several spots. When traveling through areas with low visibility due to dense fog, remember to use the low beam lights, not the brights, plan for extra stopping distance between your car and the car in front of you, and plan for extra travel time as well.

After the fog clears, clouds will begin clearing as well thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will stay on the cool side and only top off around 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky overnight. Without clouds in place to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, lows will drop back down to the 40s.

Sunshine will start up a warming trend on Tuesday, and highs jump to around 70 degrees, which is just a touch above normal.

Along with the sunshine, a breeze will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will move in from the south at 10-15 mph on Tuesday, then pick up with a passing dry cold front to gusts of 30-35 mph on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs jumping to the mid 70s.

Behind the front, high pressure will move back in for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay seasonal, reaching the mid 60s to low 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking nice and sunny. But, we will also be keeping an eye on remnants of tropical storm Delta during that time. Right now Delta is projected to make landfall as a hurricane, with tropical moisture working its way into the Tennessee Valley by the end of the weekend. Stay tuned to NBC4i.com/weather for the latest!

Have a good day!

-Liz