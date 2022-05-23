QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 52

Today: Mixed clouds, high 67

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool, low 51

Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 75

Wednesday: Showers, afternoon t-storms, high 79

Thursday: Showers, p.m. t-storms, high 75

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

It’s a dry, cooler start to the week ahead of the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Early this morning, we’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. This is within 5 degrees on the cooler side compared to normal, and a significant drop compared to this weekend.

The cooler weather will dominate the forecast today thanks to mixed clouds and a cool northerly breeze. Highs will only max out in the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the cool side again and bottom out around 50 degrees.

After another cool start to the day, we’ll stay dry and see more clouds build in Tuesday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will jump around 10 degrees compared to today and max out in the mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

The chance for showers will return Wednesday night as a warm front starts to lift toward the Ohio Valley. Rain and storms will remain in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz