QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & cool, low 55

Today: Increasing clouds, high 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers late, low 62

Sunday: Showers & rumbles, high 75

Monday: Showers linger, high 79

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re getting a taste of fall this weekend thanks to below normal temperatures.

Early this morning, temperatures are falling to the low to mid 50s, which is 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, but still not quite to the record low of 48 degrees set in 1967.

Today clouds will start to build in as high pressure moves out and the next system builds in to the east. Thanks to a cool start to the day and increasing clouds this afternoon and evening, temperatures will only reach a high around 80 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds will keep building in ahead of the chance for showers. Showers will become more widespread after midnight, and stick around through the morning.

Rain and even a couple of rumbles of thunder will stay in the forecast Sunday as a system moves through the area. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal and only reach a high in the mid 70s.

A few showers will carry into the start of the week. But after a soggy start to the day on Monday, clouds will clear through the afternoon as another round of high pressure moves in.

High pressure will stay in charge through the week. This will help to keep out the clouds and give us comfortable temperatures starting off with lows around 60 and highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz