COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST





Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

Tonight: Mainly clear, brisk, and cold. Low 26

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and milder. High 50

Thanksgiving Day: Showers likely. High 47 (39)

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 38 (30)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

A large area of high pressure now centered southwest of Central Ohio and just south of the Ohio River is controlling our weather. That will give us another sunny albeit chilly day today. Morning temperatures are in the 20a. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. The average high is 49.

High pressure will continue to slowly move east across the eastern third of the country through tomorrow. Winds will shift to the southerly tomorrow which will boost high temperatures to a seasonal high. A frontal system to the west will also bring more clouds into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will move in late tomorrow through Thanksgiving Day.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be the mildest days of the week thanks to a departing warm front and an approaching cold front. Rainfall totals on Thanksgiving Day should be less than an inch, closer to a quarter inch. Friday will be dry, very cool, and breezy as the cold front speeds away towards the east coast. The weekend will be dry and chilly with below average high temperatures.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!!

-Bob