Cool and cloudy day ahead of showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy. Low 29

Today: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. High 42

Tonight: Rain, then brief rain and snow mix. Low 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain and snow. High 43

Monday: Partly sunny. High 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 45

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy & mild. High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a cloudy and seasonally cool day ahead of showers tonight and again as we get closer to Christmas Day.

Today, high pressure slides east, making room for a cold front. This will keep clouds around through the day ahead of showers that will start tonight into Sunday morning. Even with the clouds, it’ll be a seasonally cool start to the weekend with highs climbing to the low 40s.

With lows falling into the mid 30s, we will start with cold rain showers that will mix with snow. Because of this mix, little to no snow is expected to stick and accumulate.

Showers will wrap up Sunday morning, but we’ll be left with a cloudy sky and more seasonally cool temperatures climbing to the low 40s.

Heading into the workweek, we’ll be in an active weather pattern. Another system will move through on Monday and bring another chance for some brief showers. These showers will start off as a cool rain since temperatures will be around 40 degrees, then briefly mix with snow Monday night as lows fall near freezing.

Clouds will start to clear as we head into the middle of the week and help with a warming trend. Highs on Tuesday will be in in the mid 40s, then jump to around 50 degrees on Wednesday.

Another system pushes in just in time for Christmas. Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will approach the area. This will bring along rain showers Wednesday night, followed by a rain and snow mix on Christmas Eve. Since the cold front will also bring in colder air, the mixed precipitation will change to snow Thursday night. This is giving Central Ohio a good chance for a white Christmas.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz