High pressure will slide east, and a layer of clouds spilling south ahead of a weakening band of showers will pass through central Ohio mid-afternoon. While most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, a few light showers or sprinkles are possible north of Interstate 70.

Some rain will make it into central Ohio before daybreak. Readings will only fall into the low to mid-60s under a blanket of clouds.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around Sunday and Monday, as low pressure develops over the Ohio Valley and drifts southward. Rain chances will diminish later in the day. A few lingering showers are possible early Monday, and then then favor the southeastern part of the state later in the day.

Highs will be limited to the mid-70s Sunday, then rebound to near 80 Monday, with fewer showers that will be focused farther east with the passage of an upper-level system.

Dry weather will return by Tuesday, with only an isolated shower in the eastern part of the state through midweek associated with upper-level low pressure. Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side, with highs in the upper 70s, under partly to mostly sunny skies in a northwesterly flow aloft.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, light shower in spots. High 77

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers late. Low 64

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. High 73

Monday: Mainly cloudy, light showers. High 78 (64)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 79 (61)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (60)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (59)

Friday: Sunny. High 83 (61)