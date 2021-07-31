Comfortable weekend, lower humidity, isolated shower Sunday

A dry, cooler northerly flow of air brought comfortable early morning readings in the 50s to start the day. Skies are partly sunny, as high clouds move in from the west associated with a disturbance that will pass south of the state tonight, bringing showers and gusty storms in a swatch from Missouri to Tennessee, with some rain as far north as northern Kentucky. Readings will top out in the upper 70s.

Another wave of low pressure in the flow tracking across the northern Great Lakes into Canada Sunday will push a cold front across Ohio triggering a few scattered showers, and possibly a storm, but the bulk of the day will be dry, with a slight warm-up into the low 80s. s

The cold front will reinforce a pleasant northwesterly flow the first week of August and low humidity through midweek. A storm will develop in the Midwest and bring a chance for showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

