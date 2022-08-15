QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Tuesday: Few sct’d showers, partly cloudy, high 79

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a much cooler than normal weekend, with temperatures only topping the low 70s on Sunday, we’ve got some warmer air on the way! While still a few degrees shy of normal, temperatures on Monday will top out right near 80. Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day, and we will be mainly dry, all except for a light scattered shower or two, mainly sticking in our southeastern counties this afternoon. This is lingering activity from a low pressure system that is tracking to our southeast.

As we head into Tuesday, that scattered shower activity continues. Not a washout by any means, but just a few light pop-ups throughout the day. For the most part, we’ll just see partly cloudy skies, with highs a bit cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

That weather pattern continues into Wednesday, with a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs will top out near 80 for Wednesday.

Drier, and more seasonable air heads our way to end the workweek, with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s for Thursday, and highs in the middle 80s for Friday.

Our next round of heavier showers arrives as we head into the weekend.

-McKenna