QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 58

Tuesday: Few clouds, iso. shower late, high 81

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 76

Thursday: Sunny, mild, high 79

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got an amazing stretch of weather ahead! For today, expect mostly sunny skies, fairly comfortable humidity, and highs topping out right close to 80 in Columbus. Wind speeds will remain fairly light throughout the day.

For Tuesday, we’ll see just a few clouds out, with highs in the lower 80s. Could see an isolated shower chance in our far southeastern areas as a system works south of the Ohio River, but overall mostly dry. A cold front does push in late Tuesday, which may bring with it a light, isolated shower, but once again, most of us remain dry.

We start Wednesday with some cloud coverage, but that will gradually break throughout the day. This will mark our coolest day of the upcoming extended, with highs in the middle 70s.

Our warming trend kicks off Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine. We work our way into the lower 80s Friday, and eventually into the upper 80s this weekend.

-McKenna