Columbus weather: Wintry weather and cold returns this weekend

COLUMBUS FORECAST



Today: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold. High 34

Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold. High 34 Tonight: Snow, rain and wintry mix late, breezy. Low 29

Snow, rain and wintry mix late, breezy. Low 29 Saturday: Rain/mix early changing to all rain, gusty winds. High 46

Rain/mix early changing to all rain, gusty winds. High 46 Sunday: Partly sunny, very cold. 17/25

Partly sunny, very cold. 17/25 MLK Day: Mostly cloudy, very cold. 14/24

Mostly cloudy, very cold. 14/24 Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold. 16/27





FORECAST DISCUSSION:



As high pressure is sliding northeast of Central Ohio more clouds will move into our already cloudy skies. Though there will be a few breaks of sunshine it will be mainly cloudy this afternoon. That will signal more moisture in the air and that sets us up for a big change tonight. High today will be 34.

Tonight will bring a big change and all kinds of wintry precipitation. After sunset a little freezing drizzle or flurries will be possible. That changes to light snow that will mix with freezing rain/drizzle and finally all rain before sunrise as temperatures rise above freezing. Only very light accumulations or a light glaze is likely early. The low will be around 30.

There is still a chance of a little wintry mix early, mainly before sunrise, tomorrow morning. The precipitation will be all rain throughout the day. It will be about a quarter to half inch before noon then light the rest of the day. It will be very breezy with winds around 20 miles per hour and gusts by late afternoon near 40 miles per hour. The high will be in the mid-40s.





Those winds will usher in much colder air. Temperatures Sunday through Tuesday will be in the 20s for highs and only teens for lows.

Have a great Friday-Fri-YAY!,

Bob