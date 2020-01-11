Columbus weather forecast: Gray, chilly and damp, but drying out

A wave of low pressure that brought record spring warmth Saturday, accompanied by rain and severe wind, is moving into southeastern Canada.

Chilly northwest winds will prevail, with sprinkles ending and temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s beneath a deck of low clouds.

Drier air will will cause skies to turn partly cloudy this evening. Milder weather with high pressure will rule Monday into Tuesday, aided by some sunshine, although clouds will return Tuesday with a weak cold front.

A stronger storm will travel from the Plains to the Great Lakes Wednesday, ushering in January chill to wrap up the week.

QUICK FORECAST