Columbus weather forecast: More mild weather today, rain on the way

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Partly sunny, still unseasonably mild. High 58

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty drizzle late. Low 47

Friday: Chance of drizzle early, cloudy day. High 57

Saturday: Partly sunny, rain at night. 58/43

Sunday: Rain, breezy. 55/45

Monday: Chance of flurries, mostly cloudy, cold. 44/33



FORECAST DISCUSSION:



Good Morning!



The giant ridge of high pressure centered in the Carolinas is part of the reason we are under a southwest flow. That will aid us in another daytime warm-up to beyond the normal high of 37. The record high is 69 in 2016. That record is not in jeopardy as we get a high in the upper 50s, still unseasonably warm. We will start seeing more clouds as we head through the day even as warm up. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered drizzle with a mild low in the mid to upper 40s.

There is a chance of patchy drizzle tomorrow morning and it will be a cloudy with a high still in the mid to upper 50s. A front will bring a chance of rain Saturday night and a rainy day Sunday. By Monday colder air invades Central Ohio. By New Year’s Day highs will only be in the 40-degree range.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob