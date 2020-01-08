Columbus weather forecast: A colder day, rainy and warmer weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 34
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 23
Thursday: Increasingly cloudy, breezy, showers late night. High 49
Friday: Rain showers, breezy and mild. 58/44
Saturday: Rain, some heavy, unseasonably warm. 63/53
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It is mostly and very breezy this morning. Steady winds are in the 15 to 20 mile per hour range bringing our wind chill down into the 20s. After a high temperature of 38 at midnight temperatures are dropping this morning.
Today: A weak, dry cold front has pretty much cleared the Buckeye State this morning. Its passing will drag our temperatures down closer to 30 and they won’t stray very far during the day. Be prepared for a brisk and cold wind throughout the day too. So today will be the coldest day of the week and tonight will be the coldest night. It will be clear and cold tomorrow morning. Winds will be lighter but bundle up for lows in the low 20s.
Tomorrow will be milder and windy with highs soaring into the mid to upper 40s. Rain moves into the region tomorrow night and stays Friday and Saturday. Some rain could be moderate to heavy especially on Saturday with the potential for flooding. Weekend highs will be very spring-like. Highs on Friday will be near 60, the record high is 59, and we will get into the low 60s Saturday, that record is 66.
Bundle up this morning!
-Bob