Columbus weather forecast: A colder day, rainy and warmer weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Partly sunny, cool. High 44 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. Low 26 Wednesday: Sunny, but colder. High 34 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 48/23 Friday: Rain, spring-like. 55/45 Saturday: Rain, mild. 58/49 FORECAST DISCUSSION: It’s a little colder with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 20s so grab that heavy jacket or coat before you head out. The good news is the wind is very light in most locations so wind chill won’t be an issue like yesterday. It’s partly to mostly cloudy this morning.

Low pressure in the Tennessee Valley is the culprit for the few returns we’re seeing on radar, especially composite radar, this morning. No precipitation seems to be ground reaching because of our very dry air. If you’re traveling to the extreme southern part of the state you may encounter some light snow or flurries that will quickly move east early. Here in the Columbus area skies will be partly sunny today. Highs will be above “normal” again in the mid-40s. Tonight will start mostly cloudy but skies will clear by daybreak. Lows will be in the mid-20s, so a little colder again.

Tomorrow will be sunny but cold and brisk with highs in the 30s. Thursday will be milder and windy with highs in the 40s. Rain moves into the region Thursday night and stays Friday and Saturday. Some rain could be moderate to heavy with the potential for flooding. Weekend highs will be very spring-like in the 50s.