Columbus weather: Another cold day, milder weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, cold. High 31

Sunny, cold. High 31 Tonight: Clear sky, calm and cold. Low 16

Clear sky, calm and cold. Low 16 Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 37

Mostly sunny, milder. High 37 Thursday: Clouds return, mild. 25/45

Clouds return, mild. 25/45 Friday: Slight chance of rain and snow early, then rain. 31/44

Slight chance of rain and snow early, then rain. 31/44 Saturday: Rain, breezy and mild. 33/42





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thanks to high pressure moving east into southern Ohio, it will be a brisk and sunny day. Blue skies and light northerly winds is what we can expect. Wind chills will be about 5-degrees lower than the actual air temperature this afternoon. The high will only get up to around freezing in the low-30s. Afternoon wind chill will be in the mid-20s.

Tonight high pressure will slide east just north of the Ohio River through the state. With the high in such close proximity to Central Ohio The sky will be clear here again. Morning lows will be in the mid-teens once again.

Tomorrow high pressure will be in West Virginia and the flow of air will definitely be southwesterly. That warmer air will give us highs in near 40 degrees and a brief warming trend will begin. Thursday through Saturday highs will be in the 40s. It will become increasingly cloudy Thursday with rain/snow mix early Friday that turns to all rain. The high will be in the mid-40s back above “normal”.





Have A Great Day!

Bob