Columbus area looking for Spring storms ahead of Summer heat

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, stray rumble, low 62

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, morning showers, afternoon sct’d storms, high 75

Friday: Few clouds, stray pm pop-up, high 81

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Hot sunshine, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a wet and cool day today with rain showers continuing to move up into our area. Rain showers will continue through the evening hours tonight. Temps will slowly fall through the middle 60s this evening, and only drop a few degrees by midnight.

Overnight we will have a few isolated showers around, with a stray rumble of thunder possible and lows dropping to the lower 60s. Thursday will be a slightly different day as a few weak frontal boundaries will pass through our area. This will bring a warm-up earlier in the day with scattered showers and scattered afternoon storms as a weak front washes through our area.

As the front works east late on Thursday, we could have a stray stronger storm in the southeast part of the state later in the day with gusty winds being the main threat ahead/along the cold front. Highs will top in the middle 70s on Thursday.

Friday we will see more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. On the backside of the departing system we may have just enough moisture left behind to pop-up an isolated late day storm on Friday, but the chances will remain quite low.

Saturday expect high pressure to move into our area with highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. I expect high pressure to remain around on Sunday with plenty of sunshine, we should see our temps push to near 90 on Sunday.

Hot weather will continue on Monday as the core of the ridge shifts south a bit, we will see plenty of heat again, highs in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. We will have our temps push to the upper 80s with even more humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. I think with the added heat and humidity combined, a few afternoon storms will be possible each day.

-Dave