Columbus area expecting more rain, storms, and a big cooldown into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later tonight, low 61

Friday: Scattered showers, and a few rumbles of thunder too, high 70

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, cool, high 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a nice and seasonal day with temps near normal in the upper 70s. Rain and storms to our west should continue to approach our area and weaken overnight. We will stay in the 70s this evening with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Rain showers will arrive before daybreak on Friday with temps slowly climbing to the lower 70s early in the afternoon. By late morning and into the afternoon we could have some storms mixed in with rain showers as the low will travel through the southern half of the state.

On the backside we will see less storms, less rain, and cooler rain showers. Temps will fall to the upper 40s on Saturday morning, with highs only near 60 with rain showers scattered around. We will see this system exiting Saturday night and Sunday things will be brighter, but cool with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday clouds will increase with highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers will return late on Tuesday into Tuesday night. I expect to see better chances of rain and storms heading into Wednesday and Thursday next week. It will still be mild both days in the upper 70s. It appears the system will stick around and work east by late next work week into next weekend.

-Dave