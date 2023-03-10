QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance flurries, low 28

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 41

Sunday: AM snow to wet mix, high 37

Monday: PM wet flurries, high 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a blustery day today with temps falling as expected this afternoon. We will continue to see a slow slide in temps back to near freezing ahead of midnight. Scattered flurries and light snow showers will be possible with our northerly flow. Mainly cloudy skies will stop temps from falling too much tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday will start off cloudy with some sunshine possible late, better chances in the south. Highs on Saturday will top off below normal in the lower 40s. Saturday overnight into Sunday snow showers will move in from the west with our next system. I expect that we will have snow showers on Sunday morning, and then changing to cold rain showers by the afternoon.

Temps will struggle on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday night we will see snow showers possible with lows around 30. Monday expect cloudy skies with wet flurries later with highs again in the upper 30s.

Tuesday mostly cloudy skies will be the rule, and it will be breezy, which will keep temps in the upper 30s. Wednesday will see clearing skies and a nicer day, but still running about a half dozen below normal in the middle 40s. Temps will surge on Thursday into the middle 50s as clouds increase.

A warm front will lift north into Friday, and this will open the gates to warm moist air. Because skies will be rather cloudy, temps will only climb into the lower 50s as showers will be around.

-Dave