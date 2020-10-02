Coldest night of the season on tap, followed by a brisk weekend

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT UNTIL MID-MORNING:

Our entire area is under a frost advisory overnight tonight with temps that will fall into the 30s. Take precautions for temperature sensitive plants/flowers outside tonight. Like always keeping the pets indoors on a chilly night is a great idea.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, winds light to calm, low 39

Saturday: Clouds increase quickly, high 61

Sunday: Cloudy, rainy, cool, high 60

Monday: Clearing skies, high 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a cool day today with temps nearly 10 degrees below normal. For the Football Friday Nite games tonight, our temps will fall back into the lower to middle 50s at kickoff and will drop into the 40s during the games.

The frost advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight and extends until 9am on Saturday. I expect that temps will fall into the upper 30s in the city and the mid 30s outside the city. Saturday clouds will increase quickly with highs back into the lower 60s with a lot of clouds late.

Sunday will start off chilly, but will not as cold as Saturday with lows in the lower to middle 40s with more clouds. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs near 60 with rain showers possible, especially later in the day. The showers will continue into Sunday night with lows in the lower 40s again.

Monday expect clearing skies and this will push temps into the lower 60s. We will see more sunshine, and more warmth with highs back into the upper 60s to near 70. We will crack into the lower 70s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine.

Thursday and Friday will have cooler temps, but not as chilly as this week with highs in the middle 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We will see a few clouds again on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave